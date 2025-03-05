US to stage military parade on June 14, Trump's birthday

WASHINGTON: The United States will stage a military parade on June 14 to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army, the White House said Friday, with the event also falling on President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

Trump “will honor American Veterans, active-duty service members, and military history with a military parade!” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly wrote on X.

In addition to the parade, the celebration of the service's birthday will feature fireworks and a festival on the National Mall, US Army spokeswoman Heather Hagan said.

“Given the significant milestone of 250 years, the Army is exploring options to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community,“ Hagan said.

“Parade planning is actively underway, and we anticipate approximately 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, and 6,600 soldiers,“ she added.

Trump had floated the idea of holding a military parade in Washington during his first term after attending a Bastille Day parade in France.

It never materialized, however, after the Pentagon said it could cost $92 million and concerns were raised that tanks and other heavy military vehicles would damage the city's streets.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser raised similar concerns last month when asked by reporters about plans for a parade.

“Military tanks on our streets would not be good,“ Bowser said. “If military tanks were used they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads.”

'We never celebrate anything'

The last major US military parade in Washington was held in 1991 to celebrate the end of the Gulf War.

The new parade announcement came a day after Trump said he was declaring May 8 to be Victory Day for World War II and changing Veterans Day -- observed on November 11 -- to Victory Day for World War I.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president downplayed the role of European countries -- many of which suffered far more casualties and devastation than the United States -- in the two global conflicts.

“We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything -- That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!” Trump wrote.

Trump has had a contradictory relationship with US military forces, lauding their power but also claiming they were depleted and in need of rebuilding.

He at times clashed with military brass during his 2016-2020 term in office and reportedly referred to fallen troops as “losers” and “suckers” -- something he denied.

During his second term, Trump has overseen a purge of top officers, including chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff general Charles “CQ” Brown, whom he fired without explanation in February.

Other senior officers dismissed this year include the heads of the Navy and Coast Guard, the general who headed the National Security Agency, the vice chief of staff of the Air Force, a Navy admiral assigned to NATO, and three top military lawyers.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has insisted the president is simply choosing the leaders he wants, but Democratic lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential politicization of the traditionally neutral US military.