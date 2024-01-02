Man fleeing cops found drowned

BACHOK: A 39-year-old man who jumped into a river to evade arrest during a police operation was found drowned at Pengkalan Petah jetty yesterday.

According to Bachok district police chief Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin, the man was alleged to have jumped into the river during an operation by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department near the jetty at about 4.30 pm yesterday.

“The body was found by the search and rescue team at about 7 pm yesterday, about 10 metres from where he was reported to have jumped,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Ismail said the body was sent to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital after it was identified by a relative.

He said the suspect had six records for drug-related offences and the police had classified the case as sudden death.

During the operation, codenamed Ops Tapis Khas, four suspects were arrested and taken to Bachok district police headquarters for further action, he added. - Bernama