Man’s 38 year prison sentence for murdering elderly neighbour reduced to 30 years

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal here today replaced a 38-year prison sentence of a man convicted of murdering a 77-year-old neighbour four years ago to 30 years.

A three-judge panel consisting of Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali and Mohamed Zaini Mazlan unanimously reduced the jail sentence after allowing an appeal by Mohamad Shaharudin Zakaria, 69, against the 38-year prison sentence imposed by Ipoh High Court in Perak.

The High Court ordered Mohamad Shaharudin to serve the prison sentence from the date of his arrest on May 4, 2020.

“The 38-year prison sentence is set aside and replaced with a 30-year imprisonment. We take into account the age factor as submitted by the lawyer,“ said Judge Ahmad Zaidi.

Mohamad Shaharudin was found guilty by the Ipoh High Court last year for killing Zaharah Khalid by strangling her and throwing her body into a ditch at a house in Kampung Pasir Panjang Laut, Seri Manjung, Manjung at about 8 pm May 3, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Earlier, lawyer Rajith Singh, representing Mohamad Shaharudin, submitted that his client has high blood pressure, lung infection and asthma.

“I request this court to impose a sentence by taking into account the appellant’s age and health. It is also his first offence,” he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz argued that the 38-year prison sentence should be upheld because the man was not sentenced to caning.

“If the court allows, I suggest a sentence of at least 35 years,“ he said.