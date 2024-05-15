Man charged with murdering pregnant girlfriend allowed sent for mental observation

KLANG: The High Court here today allowed an application by a man charged with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend last year for him to be referred to a psychiatrist for mental examination.

Deputy Registrar Mohd Hirman Ab Raub allowed the application by Muhammad Fakrul Aiman Sajali, 21, made through his lawyer Muhammad Nor Tamrin, after deputy public prosecutor Rosnee Mohd Radzuan did not object to it.

Earlier, Muhammad Nor informed the court that the defence had, in September last year, submitted a similar application at the Sungai Besar Magistrate’s Court, but was rejected.

“The magistrate was of the view that the matter was under the jurisdiction of the High Court to hear and decide.

“The request to refer my client to a psychiatrist for further observation is made under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code,“ he said.

Mohd Hirman then set July 23 for mention for the submission of the psychiatric reports and other documents.

Last March 21, the Sungai Besar Magistrate’s Court ordered the case transferred to the Klang High Court.

On June 1 last year, Muhammad Fakrul Aiman ??was charged with murdering Nur Anisah Abdul Wahab, 21, at Jalan Sungai Limau here between 8.30 pm on May 22 and 8 am on May 23, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death sentence upon conviction.