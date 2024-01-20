Man suspected of slashing wife, found bloodied in car later

SHAH ALAM: A man was believed to have slashed his wife several times on the Kesas Highway in front of Gravit 8 Condominium, Kota Bayu Emas, Klang, near here, this afternoon.

He later was found unconscious in his car, covered in blood, after he was believed to have harmed himself with a knife, said South Klang District Police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong.

He said police received a report about an incident involving a man stabbing a woman at 1.41 pm, and investigations found that the victim and suspect were a local married couple.

“At around 1 pm, the suspect and the 49-year-old victim were in a car on the way to a restaurant when a disagreement occurred between them before the suspect stopped the car on the roadside.

“The suspect then slashed the victim’s body several times using a knife before she got out of the car to seek help. When passersby stopped to assist, the suspect drove off,“ he said in a statement today.

Cha said the 50-year-old man was later found unconscious in his car at Jalan Batu Nilam 34, near here with several cuts on his hands.

“Policemen broke the window and rescued the suspect with the help of paramedics.

“The suspects and the victim are now being treated at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR),” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code, and urged those with information to contact the South Klang District Headquarters at 03-33762222 or any nearby police station. - Bernama