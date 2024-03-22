Man who rammed truck into policeman five months ago, arrested

KANGAR: Police arrested a 43-year-old man yesterday (March 21) who allegedly rammed his Mitsubishi Pajero into a policeman while attempting to flee a police chase in a incident at the Bukit Keteri Railway Station area near Padang Besar on Oct 16 last year.

Padang Besar district police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah (pix) said the man was detained in Op Cantas Khas at an unnumbered house in Padang Besar at 10.30 am.

He said that during the arrest, the suspect tried to escape by jumping out of the window. In the process, the suspect suffered a fractured bone in his right heel and was taken to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar for treatment.

“His condition is stable. He also tested positive for methamphetamine and have eight previous convictions.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days beginning today under Section 307 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

On Oct 16 last year, Mohd Shokri said the suspect, who was driving a Mitsubishi Pajero pickup truck suspected of carrying illegal immigrants, was believed to have collided with the policeman's motorcycle after trying to flee while being chased by police.

“While investigating the smuggling of illegal immigrants, the police team spotted a pickup truck and repeatedly asked the suspect to stop the vehicle. But the suspect ignored this and drove at high speed to Bukit Keteri station.

“The Mitsubishi Pajero suddenly stopped and the suspect reversed his vehicle into the policeman on motorcycle. The policeman sustained injuries to his left hand while the suspect escaped and the police then arrested 12 illegal immigrants who were in the vehicle,” he said. -Bernama