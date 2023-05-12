Manjung JKM tracking mother, next of kin of baby abandoned beside drain

MANJUNG: The Manjung district Social Welfare Department (JKM) is tracing the whereabouts of the mother of an abandoned baby boy who was found near a drain behind shoplots in Ayer Tawar, near here, on Nov 25.

Social welfare officer, Nor Amelia Ali said her team is also seeking public assistance to help to locate the infant’s next of kin.

“The baby, who is now in a healthy condition, was rescued as per Section 17(1)(e)(ii) of the Child Act 2001 and is currently undergoing examination and treatment at the Seri Manjung Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“The police have also searched but without success for the baby’s kin in all health clinics in the Ayer Tawar area,” she said in a press conference here today, adding that they hoped that the mother or the baby’s next of kin will come forward to assist with the placement of the baby, who has been given the name Abu Ubaidah.

“We usually give a three-month period for the baby to be cared for by department. If no next of kin is found, the department will obtain an order from the Children’s Court to place the baby in at one of the department’s institutions or hand him over to a suitable foster family,“ she added.

Manjung district police chief ASP Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said the case was being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing the birth of a child and intentionally dumping the baby.

Abu Ubaidah was found with his umbilical cord still intact and wrapped in a towel by a 45-year-old man on the night of Nov 25.–Bernama