Married couple arrested for alleged child abuse

KENINGAU: Police have arrested a married couple for allegedly abusing two boys, aged five and 13.

Keningau district police chief Supt Yampil Anak Garai said the 27-year-old man and his wife, aged 36, were arrested at their rented house here yesterday.

He said the couple was arrested following a report lodged by a 27-year-old man after seeing the cut wounds and burn marks on the two boys who approached him to sell burgers.

Following an investigation, he said, the police found that there were similar injuries like cut wounds, burn marks and scalding on both the children.

“The 13-year-old boy is the stepson of the female suspect, while the five-year-old child is the couple’s adopted son,” he said when contacted today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.