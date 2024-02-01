Married couple found dead in their house

SEREMBAN: A married couple were found dead in their condominium unit on Jalan Keliling near here today but police have ruled out foul play.

Seremban district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said they were alerted to the incident at 12.49 pm.

He said the man was a 34-year-old foreigner teaching at an international school in Port Dickson while his wife was a 31-year-old local doctor at a dental clinic in Linggi.

“Investigations at the scene and examination of the bodies did not find any criminal elements and the case has been classified as sudden death.

“Their bodies have been sent to the forensic division of Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar here for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He urged anyone with information on the case to contact investigating officer Insp Adi Khusaini Saripudin at 012-7707282 or the Seremban district police headquarters at 06- 6033222. -Bernama