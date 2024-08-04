PETALING JAYA: Masjid Negara has issued an apology to a male visitor with long hair who was asked to don a headscarf by its security guard in a viral video.

In a statement released on their official Facebook page, Masjid Negara’s management stated that they are taking the matter seriously.

“It should be noted that the security guard was appointed by a third party, namely a security company appointed through government procurement. The security guard in question has been cautioned to be more sensitive in carrying out duties.

“The management of Masjid Negara once again apologises to the individuals involved and the general public affected by the said video. Masjid Negara will also ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future to ensure the reputation and image of the mosque institution are preserved.”

The viral video showed a male visitor with shoulder-length hair who was dumbfounded when a security guard asked him to don a headscarf.

Despite the man’s attempts to explain that he is not a woman, the guard still insisted on him wearing the attire.

