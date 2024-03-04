KK Mart founder apologises to Agong for “socks” fiasco

PETALING JAYA: KK Mart founder Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan has apologised to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar following the convenience store chain’s sale of the socks bearing the word “Allah”.

In a Facebook post, the apology came after the ruler had granted a 15-minute audience to Chai at the Istana Negara, today.

“Once again, I stressed all parties including KK Mart with regards to products being sold especially imported items to avoid a repeat of such instances.

ALSO READ: Halt calls for boycott of businesses, public urged

“All parties should take more responsibility. Don’t let this incident recur.

“I would like to stress once again for other parties to not exploit this issue further including inciting the rakyat.

“I do not want this issue to prolong any further,” said the king, according to the royal press office.

ALSO READ: Firebombing: Police out in full force to maintain public order - Saifuddin Nasution