Shoe logo issue: Vern’s issues public apology, stops sales of offending shoes

KUALA LUMPUR: Shoe company Vern’s issued a public apology today over its logo that allegedly resembled the word ‘Allah’ on the sole of one of its shoe.

The company also clarified that it never intended to produce a logo design that ridiculed or insulted any religion or belief, and expressed hope that the company would be given an opportunity to rectify its mistake.

“We have taken the immediate step of stopping sales of the shoe and are ready to issue refunds to customers who purchased the shoes,” the company said in a statement uploaded on Facebook today.

“This is a very important lesson for us to be more detailed and careful in every decision taken to ensure such a matter never recurs in the future,” Vern’s said.

In an explanation together with a photo of a shoe that allegedly inspired the logo, the company stated that the design was 100 per cent based on the outlines of the straps of the high heel shoe.

Vern’s management admitted that there were deficiencies in the logo design that could cause it to be misinterpreted and offend public sentiment.

A three-minute video about the offending shoe had gone viral earlier, resulting in public outcry.

Meanwhile, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that the Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) has been instructed to call up the parties concerned to obtain further explanations tomorrow.

Mohd Na’im also stressed that the authorities will not compromise with any party if their actions clearly insulted Islam, and urged everyone to remain calm and allow JAKIM and other authorities to investigate the matter.