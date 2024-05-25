Massive landslide: Malaysia ready to provide assistance to Papua New Guinea - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is ready to provide assistance to Papua New Guinea which was hit by a massive landslide yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“My thoughts are with the people of Papua New Guinea following the devastating landslide that has claimed over a hundred lives in Enga province.

“Malaysia stands ready to provide assistance to our brothers and sisters in Papua New Guinea,” he wrote on Facebook today.

Anwar said the humanitarian response to the tragedy would be challenging, as the landslide occurred in a remote, mountainous and rugged region.

Media agencies reported that the landslide hit Kaokalam Village in Enga province, about 600 kilometres north-west of the nation’s capital Port Moresby at around 3 am on Friday, with hundreds of people feared to have been killed.

However, authorities have not confirmed the death toll.

Wisma Putra today said that no Malaysians have been reported to be involved or affected by the incident.

Wisma Putra also extended its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families affected by the landslide, as well as to the people and government of Papua New Guinea.