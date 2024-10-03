MATA to host Asia Islamic Tourism and Trade Expo in August

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Tourism Agency Association (MATA) will be organising the second edition of the Asia Islamic Tourism and Trade Expo (AITEX) 2024 from Aug 23 to 25.

MATA president Datuk Dr Mohd Khalid Harun, in a statement today, said the event, which is slated to take place at the Sunway Resort Hotel, Selangor, will consist of various components, including the Islamic Tourism Expo featuring Haj and Umrah, alongside the Islamic Banking Expo and Islamic Jewellery Expo.

“This year’s expo will be a dynamic platform for industry players, stakeholders, and the public to explore, collaborate and innovate within the Islamic tourism and trade sector,“ he said.

Mohd Khalid, who is also the chairman of AITEX 2024, said the organisation of the event also garnered cooperation from the World Islamic Tourism Council (WITC), the Global Islamic Tourism Organisation (GITO) and the Asean Federation of Umrah and Hajj (AFUH).

He said that in addition to the exhibition, AITEX 2024 will also host the Islamic Tourism and Islamic Finance Conferences, which will feature engaging discussions, informative presentations, and networking opportunities addressing challenges and opportunities in the tourism and Islamic finance sectors.

AITEX 2024 will also organise the prestigious World Islamic Tourism and Trade Awards on Aug 26. - Bernama