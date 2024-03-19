MATRADE expands Malaysia Trade Commissioner’s office in Paris to improve trade ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has expanded the Malaysia Trade Commissioner’s office in Paris to improve Malaysia’s trade ties with France, Spain, Portugal and Monaco.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this market is under the jurisdiction of MATRADE Paris.

“Malaysia is serious in its efforts to increase international trade,” he said in a post on his X account today.

In 2023, France emerged as Malaysia’s third largest trading partner in the European Union, with bilateral trade amounting to €3.41 billion.

“I am confident that the expansion of the MATRADE Paris office will strengthen efforts to bring industry players in the countries under its jurisdiction closer to Malaysian companies,” he said. - Bernama