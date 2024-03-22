MB Amirudin: Notificaton of vacancy for KKB seat to be done soon

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) will send a notification of the vacancy of the Kuala Kubu Baharu seat following the death of its incumbent Lee Kee Hiong to the State Assembly Speaker’s Office after the funeral on Monday.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix), who is also Selangor PH chairman said, right now, the focus would be on the late assemblywoman’s funeral, which will be handled by Selangor DAP.

“After this, we have to prepare for a by-election to fill the vacant seat, but for that, we’ll have to wait for the announcement by the Election Commission,” he told reporters after the Mahabbah Ramadan MADANI with Selangor civil servants here today.

Meantime, Amirudin said he had entrusted Bandar Utama assemblywoman Jamaliah Jamaluddin, who is also the State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman, with the responsibility of overseeing the Kuala Kubu Baharu constituency after being informed of Lee’s health condition last month.

“I hope Jamaliah can continue helping the (Kuala Kubu Baharu) constituents before they elect their new representative in the state by-election soon,” he said.

On whether a DAP candidate will continue to be fielded in the by-election for the seat, Amirudin said it was most likely as, traditionally, the Kuala Kubu Baharu seat belongs to that party.

“So far, it's 70 per cent yes, unless there are other instructions,” he said.

Lee died yesterday morning after battling cancer for several years. She was 58.

In the Selangor State Election last year, Lee retained the seat for the third term after winning it for the first time in 2013. -Bernama