MB: N.Sembilan approves SOP for NR-REE mining starting this year

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan state government has approved the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the mining of non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE), which is expected to commence this year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said all developments involving these earth elements should include collaboration with the state government’s subsidiary, Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), with the aim of monitoring progress and ensuring that the outcomes are not mishandled.

He said individual landowners have the option to apply for mining on their respective lands, but mining companies must collaborate with MBI to oversee and guarantee the absence of negative impacts on neighbouring lands, adding that geologists would also be appointed to ensure effective control.

“We adhere to the SOP that is generally applied across the state. While the central government only approves mining methods from China, we maintain an open approach where any company is welcome to enter.

“However, they are required to present their proposed method for approval,“ he told a press conference after chairing an exco meeting at Wisma Negeri, here today.

He said the mining activities are expected to generate positive outcomes for the state government, and currently, private companies have expressed interest and submitted requests to mine NR-REE in the state.

The Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) has confirmed that two districts, namely Jelebu and Kuala Pilah, have identified deposits of these minerals and the exploration in these areas will not involve forest reserves.

In addition, he said State Industry and Non-Muslim Affairs Action Committee chairman, Teo Kok Seong, would also be visiting REE factories in China this month to gather further information for the development of NR-REE in the state. -Bernama