MB: Pahang to study need for rare earth oxide processing plant

MARAN: The Pahang government will study the need for a rare earth oxide processing plant in the state, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) said.

Acknowledging the positive prospects, he confirmed that Pahang is among the ten states with Ion-Adsorption Clay Rare Earth Elements (IAC-REE), but said that a comprehensive study was still necessary.

“We will study this matter (the plant). Regarding rare earth, we confirm its presence, but the quantity cannot be confirmed, and this matter must be studied and researched as it involves forest reserve areas and so on,” he said.

He was speaking to newsmen after the groundbreaking ceremony of Felda’s People Land Scheme (STR) in Jengka 14 here.

Wan Rosdy was responding to news reports about Malaysia’s urgent need to build a rare earth oxide processing plant, seen as a critical priority for the country based on the high global demand for the mineral.

Currently, Malaysia does not have a rare earth processing plant of its own. Lynas Corporation Ltd. (Lynas) is an Australian company that operates the world’s largest and most modern rare earth processing plant in Gebeng, Kuantan.

On today’s programme, Wan Rosdy said the Pahang government is committed to helping resolve the housing issues of the second and third generations of Felda settlers by providing them with their own residences through adequate infrastructure facilities via the land scheme.

“I hope that the implementation of the Felda Pahang Land Scheme will bring prosperity to the new generation of Felda, who have longed for comfortable homes with sufficient infrastructure facilities to live with their families.

“The state government will also constantly monitor the progress of this project to ensure it runs smoothly and successfully. We do not want this project to be abandoned. I want this project to be completed in any way possible,” he said.

The Pahang government in September last year announced 18 areas in the state as land schemes for the new Felda generation.

The 18 areas include ten in the (Felda) Mempaga region in Bentong, and four each in the Jengka and Kuantan regions. -Bernama