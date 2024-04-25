There have been numerous cases of babies and toddlers who died after being left behind in cars by absent-minded parents. While one is tempted to blame the parents for being negligent over the safety of their children, they could be suffering from “Forgotten Baby

Syndrome” (FBS). The US National Institute of Health defines FBS as the phenomenon of forgetting a child in a parked vehicle. Psychologists suggest that it is functionally similar to forgetting keys in a car or forgetting to post a letter. Caused by common factors such as stress, sleep deprivation, and a change in routine, FBS is growing in numbers in the US and causing significant repercussions for the parent involved, the family and society.

(Pic) Experts say such cases could be attributed to ‘Forgotten Baby Syndrome’. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN