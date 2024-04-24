Steps to Access Subsidised Diesel for Transportation Vehicles

THE Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0 is an important initiative in controlling the use of subsidised diesel for the transportation sector. Below are the steps to apply for subsidised diesel under SKDS 2.0:

9 Types of Land Transportation Vehicles (Goods) Eligible Under SKDS 2.0:

1. Cargo Lorries

2. Bottle Drink Lorries

3. Refrigerated Lorries

4. Luton/Box Lorries

5. Prime Movers

6. Flour Tank Lorries

7. Water Tank Lorries

8. Panel Vans

9. Window Vans

Eligibility Requirements for SKDS 2.0 Subsidised Diesel Application:

1. Companies must be registered under the Companies Act 2016, or sole proprietorship and partnership entities registered under the Registration of Businesses Act 1956, or limited liability partnership entities registered under the Limited Liability Partnership Act 2012.

2. Vehicles must be under the ownership of the company/sole proprietorship or partnership.

3. Vehicles must have valid road tax.

4. Vehicle types must include the 9 types of vehicles listed above.

How to Apply for Subsidised Diesel & Eleet Card:

Step 1: Subsidised Diesel Application

1. Apply through the MySubsidi Diesel System online at (https://mysubsidi.kpan.gov.my).

2. Required information includes company details, vehicle registration number, and choice of oil company (maximum 3 brands) among PETRONAS, Shell, Petron, Caltex, or BHP.

3. Approval is immediate provided all information is complete and accurate.

4. The company will receive 2 documents: Subsidised Diesel Purchase Qualification Letter and Approved Vehicle List.

Step 2: Fleet Card Application from Oil Companies

5. Submit 2 documents: Subsidised Diesel Purchase Qualification Letter and Approved Vehicle List to the chosen oil company in the MySubsidi Diesel System.

6. The fleet card application process takes 2 to 4 weeks after the complete application is submitted.