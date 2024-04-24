Dream come true as brothers get their own homes

ALOR GAJAH: The dream of two brothers to each have his own home came true after their applications for Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR), which they submitted last August, were approved by the Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) in January.

Muhammad Amirul Azhar, 28, said his mother, Rogayah Long, 57, was the driving force for him and his younger brother, Muhammad Amirshah, 25, to apply for assistance for the houses, which were built on their mother's land in Kampung Durian Daun, Masjid Tanah, here.

“Previously, I worked in Kuala Lumpur and lived with my family before moving to my in-laws’ house in Kampung Padang Sebang three years ago.

“Alhamdulillah, I didn’t expect to own my own home in a relatively short period with a monthly payment of RM300... I feel very grateful,“ he said.

He told reporters this after SPNB chairman Datuk Husam Musa officiated the RMR handover ceremony at the Masjid Tanah Parliamentary Constituency in Kampung Durian Daun here today.

Muhammad Amirul, who works as a delivery man, said the three-bedroom and two-bathroom house, built at a cost of RM75,000, is very comfortable for him, his wife Nur Hazwanee Roslan, 28, and their three-year-old daughter Nur Ammara Haziyah to live in.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Amirshah also expressed gratitude for being able to own his own home at a relatively young age and considers it an asset for him even though he is not married.

“Previously, I lived with my mother in her house within the same RMR land area that was developed, so even though I’ll be living in a different house later, it will still be close and I can visit my mother often,“ said Muhammad Amirshah, who also works as a delivery man.

He said the RMR initiative developed by SPNB has been very helpful for those who own land but lack the funds to own their own home and hopes that more people will benefit from the programme.

The RMR programme was introduced by SPNB in 2002, and as of March this year, a total of 65,657 RMR units have been built nationwide, with 3,202 of them constructed in Melaka.

The price for each RMR unit developed is RM75,000 and each unit receives a construction subsidy of RM20,000 with a monthly payment of RM300 for 16 years.