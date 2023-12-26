MCA Youth to join picket in support of Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: MCA Youth is joining a peaceful picket which will be staged in the vicinity of the United States Embassy here beginning 10 pm tonight.

MCA Youth deputy chief Mike Chong Yew Chuan said they were joining the picket, labelled ‘Kepung Demi Palestin’ (Siege for Palestine) by the organiser Solidarity with Palestine Secretariat, to call for an immediate halt to the atrocities being committed by Israeli forces in Palestine.

“We share the stance of more than 60 organisations including non-governmental organisations, university students’ movements and political entities, that the atrocities of the Israel Defence Forces in Palestine should be stopped immediately.

“This picket, symbolic of the siege of Gaza, will last for five days beginning tonight. Among others, it is to pressure the international community to help work for an immediate ceasefire,“ he said in a statement today.

He said MCA Youth wanted to put a stop to the destruction of Gaza and could not bear to see the murder of Palestinians, as more than 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the outbreak of hostilities on Oct 7.

On Oct 30, MCA Youth handed over a memorandum to the Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali, to express its support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. -Bernama