Melaka DTRC first to offer 10 sen per kg for purchase of food waste

MELAKA: Melaka is the first state to introduce a Drive-Through Recycling Centre (DTRC) with the facility to purchase food waste at 10 sen per kilogramme (kg).

State senior exco for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin said the DTRC, which is run by private company ArusV Greentech (M) Sdn Bhd in collaboration with SWCorp, is seen to be able to reduce 230 tonnes of food waste a day that is thrown away at the Sungai Udang sanitary landfill

“I understand that this facility has not yet been offered at any (other) DTRC in Malaysia and the company aims to collect three tonnes of food waste per day from the local community,“ he said.

“Through this method, the community out there has the opportunity to recycle food waste through a more systematic method compared to throwing leftovers into the trash.”

He said this to reporters after officiating the DTRC ArusV launching ceremony, which was also attended by SWCorp chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Husaini Abd Rahman, at Taman Tasik Utama, Ayer Keroh Industrial Park.

SWCorp established 104 DTRCs throughout the country last year.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Husaini Abdul Rahman said a total of 74 DTRCs were opened in states that adopted the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) while another 30 were in states that did not adopt the said act. - Bernama