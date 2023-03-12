Melaka identifying new tourism products for TMM2024

JASIN: The Melaka government will identify new tourism products at the parliamentary and district levels to be highlighted in conjunction with the 2024 Visit Melaka Year (TMM2024), said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Referring to the Sungai Rambai, he said, the state constituency in Jasin is the host of the two-day D’Bendang Carnival held since yesterday.

He said the new tourism products in the Masjid Tanah parliament constituency are the Sungai Linggi Cruise and Sungai Linggi Floating Restaurant which are expected to be opened in the middle of this month.

“We have 28 state constituencies in Melaka, hence, we cannot focus on all of them. So, we focus on districts or parliamentary constituencies.

“Like in Jasin, we have the D’Bendang Carnival in conjunction with the padi harvesting and make the event a product of the Sungai Rambai state constituency, which will take the lead in promoting the state’s agro-tourism,” he added.

He told this to reporters when opening the D’Bendang Carnival at Camp Benteng Negara, Parit Penghulu, Sungai Rambai here.

Ab Rauf said the D’Bendang Carnival will be included in the state’s tourism calendar in conjunction with the TMM2024.

“We will ensure that this area will be transformed into a new tourist attraction that will provide economic opportunities for the locals,” he added. - Bernama