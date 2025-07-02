KL–Seremban Highway gantry works postponed, no closures at Sungai Besi toll

PETALING JAYA: A planned overnight closure at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza (KM 309.7) on the KL–Seremban Highway, previously scheduled for midnight on July 2 to 5 am on July 3, will no longer proceed.

In a Facebook statement, PLUS Malaysia said the works, to be carried out by a third party will be rescheduled to a later date.

ALSO READ: Sg Besi toll on KL-Seremban Highway closed midnight July 2–3 for gantry works

“To ensure smooth and comfortable travel for highway users, PLUS wishes to inform that the beam launching works by a third party near the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza (KM309.7) on the KL-Seremban Highway, originally scheduled for 2 to 3 July 2025, have been postponed to a new date which will be announced later,” it stated.

Motorists are encouraged to stay updated via the PLUS app, X @plustrafik, PUTRI virtual assistant, or PLUS official social media channels.