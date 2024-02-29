Melaka ready to cooperate with IMFC to increase investments - Ab Rauf

MELAKA: The Melaka government through the state Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Invest Melaka is committed to fully cooperate with the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre (IMFC) in an effort to increase investments in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said besides supporting the aspiration of the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the move will make Malaysia, specifically Melaka, as an investor- and business-firendly state in line with the national investment ambition.

He said for the period from 2021 until the third quarter (3Q) of 2023, MIDA had approved new and additional investments worth RM19 billion for Melaka which included 480 projects, besides creating 10,427 job opportunities in various sectors and positions.

“When I held the post of Melaka Investment, Industry and Entrepreneur Development senior exco in 2022, we succeeded in recording the highest investments valued at RM8.574 billion, hence, (the state) was recognised among the top five states to rake in the highest investment value by MIDA.

“This showed the success of the cooperation between the government and private sector which mobilised efforts to create a stable, conducive and competitive investment ecosystem,“ he told reporters after launching the Melaka Industrial Night 2024 here, last night, which was also attended by Investment, Trade and Industry Deputy Mininster Liew Chin Tong.

Elaborating further, Ab Rauf also shared Melaka’s success in attracting a total of 151 investment projects worth RM4.7 billion in 2Q 2023.

This incuded an additional investment of RM1 billion from KOA Denko Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which is also a global electronics supplier from Japan.

“Therefore, I have high hopes that we can further expand the state’s potential as a prime investment destination of choice in the region and strengthens its position to be more stable in the global value chain,“ he said.

He is also optimistc about the investors’ confidence in Melaka which has three free trade zone areas.

“On the availability of human resources, Melaka also draws attention when 23 Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institution partners in the state give the confidence to high-impact investors in terms of sufficient human resources for the industries,“ he said.

At the event, some 19 companies received appreciation awards from the Melaka State Industry Committee, including Five Star Investment Award to three companies which recorded the highest investment value in 2023, namely Malaysian Refining Company Sdn Bhd, Infineon Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Sunpower Malaysia Manufacturing Sdn Bhd. - Bernama