Over 1,000 doctors, nurses killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, local authorities say

GAZA CITY: More than 1,000 doctors and nurses have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last year, local authorities said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Over 310 other medical personnel have been arrested, tortured, and executed in prisons,” Gaza’s government media office said in a statement.

The Israeli army also blocked the entry of medical supplies, health delegations, and hundreds of surgeons into Gaza, it added.

The media office accused the Israeli army of systematically targeting hospitals as part of a deliberate plan to undermine Gaza’s healthcare system.

“Hospitals have been a declared target for the Israeli army, which bombed, besieged, and stormed them, killing doctors and nurses, injuring others after directly targeting them,” the statement said.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, was injured in an Israeli airstrike on the facility and its surrounding area in northern Gaza on Saturday.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 last year, killing more than 44,200 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,500.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with various figures and institutions labelling the attacks and the blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.