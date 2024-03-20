Mersing police confirm receiving five reports on sodomy cases

MERSING: Mersing police have confirmed receiving five reports related to sodomy cases involving six people, including three school students, thus far.

Mersing District Police Chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said that following this, they detained a man in his 30s yesterday, who will be released on police bail after the remand period ends tomorrow.

He said that five victims, aged between 15 and 21 years, all involved the same suspect.

“We have referred four investigation papers on the sodomy cases being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office in line with the provisions of Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution,“ he said in a statement today.

At the same time, he also advised the public not to engage in any speculation that could disrupt the investigation process. -Bernama