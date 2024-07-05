Mercedes-AMG Unveils the New CLE 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet

MERCEDES-AMG introduces the latest addition to its lineup of open-top driving machines, the CLE 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet. Joining the ranks alongside the iconic SL Roadster, this four-seater convertible promises an exhilarating driving experience coupled with luxurious comfort features, making it suitable for year-round enjoyment.

Under the hood, the CLE 53 Cabriolet packs a punch with its 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine equipped with twin turbocharging. Generating an impressive output of 449hp, this powertrain delivers a maximum torque of 560Nm (600Nm in overboost for up to 10 seconds). Thanks to its integrated starter generator, an additional 23hp of boost power and 205Nm of torque are briefly available, while also powering the 48-volt electrical system.

With an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h, the CLE 53 Cabriolet offers an option to increase it to 270 km/h with the AMG Driver’s package.

From its exterior to interior, the CLE 53 Cabriolet exudes AMG’s signature style and performance. Featuring AMG’s iconic A-shaped radiator grille and full-LED headlights, the car boasts a distinctively dynamic appearance. Optional Digital Light headlights further elevate the design, with daytime running light ellipses and blue illumination adding to its allure. Flared wheel arches, wide track, and available 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels contribute to its powerful stance.

At the rear, smooth surfaces, LED lights with three-dimensional bodies, and double tailpipe trims underscore the car’s elegance and athleticism.

The interior is equally impressive, with a 12.3-inch fully digital driver display, an 11.9-inch driver-oriented central display, and optional dynamic ambient lighting with 64 colours creating a captivating atmosphere. Integral seats in Artico man-made leather and black Microcut microfibre ensure both comfort and style.

The fabric roof, operable at speeds up to 60km/h, opens and closes in approximately 20 seconds, adding to the convertible’s convenience and versatility.

While pricing for the 2025 Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet is yet to be announced, anticipation is high for this blend of performance and luxury, setting new standards in the convertible segment.