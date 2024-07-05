The Test of Time: 80% Of All G-Class Models Produced Are Still On The Road Today

GERMAN cars have long been associated with luxury and performance, but when it comes to reliability, they often fall short compared to their Japanese counterparts. However, one notable exception to this trend is the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a rugged off-roader that has stood the test of time since its debut in 1979.

Michael Schiebe, CEO of AMG and head of the G-Class and Maybach business units, recently spoke about the legendary durability of the G-Class during a roundtable interview in France. He highlighted that an impressive 80 per cent of all G-Class vehicles ever produced are still on the road today, a testament to their longevity and reliability.

Despite the complexity of its design and higher servicing costs compared to compact cars, the G-Class has proven to be a stalwart in terms of durability. Schiebe emphasised that the new electric G-Class, equipped with EQ Technology, is expected to maintain the same level of longevity as its gas-powered counterparts.

Mercedes-Benz reached a significant milestone in 2023 with the production of the 500,000th G-Class, indicating that over 400,000 of these vehicles are still actively driving on roads worldwide. This remarkable retention rate surpasses that of other iconic vehicles like the Porsche 911.

With the introduction of the electric G580 and other variants, Mercedes-Benz aims to cater to a wider range of customer preferences. Schiebe expressed confidence that both dealers and customers will find satisfaction in the expanded lineup, which now includes options for V-8 enthusiasts, efficiency-focused drivers, and those embracing electric mobility.

In a strategic move, Mercedes-Benz is diversifying its G-Class lineup for the 2025 model year, offering powertrain options beyond the traditional V-8 engine. This marks a significant shift from the brand’s reliance on V-8 power since the G-Class’s introduction in the US in 2002. The new lineup includes an electric variant and a turbo inline-six model with mild-hybrid technology, providing customers with a broader range of choices to suit their preferences and driving needs.

As Schiebe aptly summarised, Mercedes-Benz has implemented a “de-risking strategy” by offering a diverse lineup of G-Class variants, ensuring that there is a model to meet the needs and desires of every customer while maintaining the iconic appeal of the legendary G-Wagon.