MetMalaysia warns of strong easterly winds until Jan 17

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecasts significant weather with easterly winds until Jan 17.

In a statement this afternoon, MetMalaysia announced that this condition could lead to increased humidity, potentially bringing continuous rain in Sarawak and eastern Sabah, as well as strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea during this period.

“At the same time, thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are likely to occur in the afternoon until night in Sabah and Sarawak,“ said the statement.

Meanwhile, MetMalaysia has also issued a warning of strong winds and rough seas in effect today until next Wednesday, involving Condore and Reef North, which are categorised as level two.

Also a category one warning involves Tioman Island in Pahang, Layang-Layang and Sulu Islands in Sabah, Labuan, Palawan (in the Philippines), Samui (in Thailand), and Bunguran (in Indonesia) for the same period.

The public is advised to always refer to the official MetMalaysia website at www.met.gov.my and official social media or download the myCuaca application for the latest and accurate information. - Bernama