Microsoft investment is company’s largest single investment ever in Malaysia -- PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The additional investment by Microsoft amounting to US$2.2 billion or RM10.5 billion in the country over the next four years is the largest single investment by the company in its 32 years in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the investment will greatly support the government’s focus on developing artificial intelligence (AI) capacity in the country.

“This investment covers the development of cloud systems and infrastructure and AI, the creation of AI skill opportunities for an additional 300,000 people, the establishment of a National AI Centre of Excellence, enhancing the nation’s cyber security capabilities and supporting the growth of the system developer community in Malaysia.

“Malaysia welcomes this investment decision which proves their confidence in the country’s strong economic base, clear and focused policies, in addition to investor friendliness and political stability,“ he said in his Facebook post.

The Prime Minister said he and Satya Nadella, the chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft, attended the National AI Leadership Forum after receiving a courtesy visit from him and his delegation in Putrajaya today.

“We had a dialogue regarding matters that touched on technology, namely AI and the government’s plans to prepare the country for change in this area.

“Hopefully this collaboration between Malaysia and Microsoft can bring significant benefits to the country and the people as a whole,“ he said.