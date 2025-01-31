Sarawak Premier announces additional RM10m for flood relief

MIRI: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced an additional allocation of RM10 million for the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) to aid in the ongoing flood relief efforts in the state.

With this allocation, he said JPBN would be able to distribute aid to all areas affected by the floods.

“There is already an allocation for JPBN but I am adding another RM10 million so that they can assist all affected areas,” he told reporters today after visiting the Malaysian Red Crescent temporary relief centre, which accommodated residents of Kampung Lereng Bukit who were displaced by a landslide three days ago.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the flood in Sarawak is not due to drainage issues but rather the impact of climate change.

“The floods that have affected almost all areas in Sarawak are caused by an extraordinary amount of rainfall over the past few days, followed by continuous rain, which then coincided with the high tide phenomenon” he said.

According to Abang Johari, the flooding in Bintulu is the worst in 30 years.

He drew parallels between the floods in Sarawak to the wildfires in California, attributing both disasters to climate change.

“This is why Sarawak is deeply concerned about climate change and is actively addressing it by transitioning towards green energy, such as hydrogen,” he added.

Asked about residents who refuse to evacuate to temporary relief centres during disasters, Abang Johari urged the public to comply with evacuation orders when instructed.

“We have sufficient data on the risks involved, which is why we urge them to evacuate. Please relocate if instructed by the authorities,” he said.