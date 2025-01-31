Police complete probe into alleged assault of pupil by teacher

IPOH: Police have completed their investigation into claims that a primary school pupil in Bagan Serai was injured after allegedly being assaulted by a teacher, following reports widely shared on social media.

Kerian district police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said the investigation papers were submitted to the Legal Investigation Division of the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) on Jan 27.

“The documents will then be forwarded to Bukit Aman’s Legal Investigation Division, as the case involves a public servant. Once the review is completed, the findings will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Juna earlier confirmed that police had received a report from the pupil’s mother, who alleged her child was injured after being struck by a 30-year-old male teacher on Dec 10.

However, the 40-year-old woman withdrew her report the following day, choosing not to pursue the matter. Recently, she filed a new report, requesting police to resume their investigation and take further action against the teacher.

Earlier, media reports stated that the 12-year-old pupil allegedly suffered an ear concussion after being slapped and punched by his teacher.