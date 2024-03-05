Microsoft’s investment reflects its confidence in Malaysia’s digital potential

KUALA LUMPUR: Microsoft’s single largest investment of US$2.2 billion (US$1=RM4.73) over the next four years reflects its confidence in Malaysia’s digital potential, and marks a milestone for ongoing collaboration to drive the nation’s digital economy.

In a joint statement today, the Digital Ministry and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) said Microsoft is pivotal in numerous collaborative initiatives, including talent development, startup support, and digital adoption for micro small and medium enterprises as a longstanding MDEC partner since 1998.

“This investment reaffirms Microsoft’s commitment to Malaysia’s digital growth and showcases the strength of the partnership,“ the statement said.

It noted Microsoft’s investment in Malaysia, facilitated by MDEC, which includes establishing global business services and data centre development in strategic locations countrywide.

Microsoft has also been a key partner in the public sector’s digitalisation agenda, having signed the Cloud Framework Agreement with the government in 2022, the statement said.

“The ministry also acknowledges the partnership between Microsoft and the government to establish a national AI centre of excellence and enhance the nation’s cybersecurity capabilities.

“With digital agencies under the Ministry’s purview, including MDEC and Cyber Security Malaysia (CSM), this partnership is poised to drive further progress in these critical areas,” it said.

Furthermore, it added Microsoft’s support has been instrumental in MDEC’s efforts to build a robust digital tech talent pipeline, from schools to tertiary learning institutions, and to reskill and upskill the existing workforce to meet evolving industry demands.

This collaboration has led to the creation of the Premier Digital Tech Institutions network, comprising 42 tech-related faculties across 24 tertiary institutions nationwide and has fostered a pool of AI-ready local companies within the MDEC ecosystem.

“The ministry looks forward to continued collaboration with Microsoft and other industry leaders to drive innovation, foster digital talent development, and accelerate Malaysia’s journey towards becoming a global digital hub,“ it said.