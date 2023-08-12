MINDEF implements various initiatives to attract youth participation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has held various initiatives, including an information campaign, to attract youths to have a career with MINDEF and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that the MINDEF and Malaysian Army booth opened at the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, will give visitors exposure to various career opportunities.

“I want the younger generation to open their eyes to the careers available, so those interested in joining ATM should come to the MINDEF booth.

“At the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme, we can also see the achievements shown by the Veterans Affairs Department, as well as the exhibition of sophisticated assets owned by ATM,” he told Bernama here today.

Adly said that youths were less exposed and lacked knowledge of careers in MINDEF and ATM, resulting in a lack of interest in joining.

The three-day MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme, held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here, starting today, is to promote the new policies and initiatives introduced by the Unity Government, since taking over the country’s administration on Nov 24 last year.

It also aims to increase public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction and to build trust and confidence between the government and the people through regular reporting of achievements. - Bernama