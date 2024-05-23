Missing elderly man found drowned in monsoon drain

IPOH: A 63-year-old man was found drowned after reportedly falling into a monsoon drain at Sungai Pinji, Kampung Sungai Rapat, around 2.30 pm today.

In a statement tonight, Ipoh District police chief Asst Commissioner (ACP) Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said members of the public informed police that the man had been reported missing.

He added that forensic experts at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun confirmed that the cause of death was drowning with no signs of foul play.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death and appealed to members of the public with any information on the incident to contact the Ipoh District Control Centre at 05-2542222.