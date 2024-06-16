Targeted diesel subsidies should not result in price increases – Mydin

KUALA LUMPUR: Targeted diesel subsidies should not result in an increase in the price of goods, said Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd managing director Datuk Dr Ameer Ali Mydin.

He said this because operators in the logistics sector received diesel subsidies and still paid the price of the fuel at a rate of RM2.15 per litre.

“The prices of goods should not increase. In Mydin itself, we ask for a fleet card as we are involved in the transport (logistics) sector. The goods arrive at the warehouse in Shah Alam, we use diesel lorries to send goods daily but we have a fleet card. We (still) pay (diesel at price of) RM2.15.

“Many people ask when will prices of goods go up. I say, why should they go up as transportation costs are the same. So sometimes these traders take advantage (increasing prices of goods) when the price of diesel rises,“ he said.

Ameer said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of Mydin Mart Pantai Dalam as well as the presentation of Hari Raya Aidiladha donations to residents of the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency by Communications Minister and Lembah Pantai member of parliament Fahmi Fadzil here today.

Additionally, Ameer said the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has stipulated that traders cannot raise the price of goods at will and must provide justification to the KPDN before being allowed to increase prices.

“Right now, it is actually difficult to raise prices because of the KPDN; if the price goes up by 20 sen, it will ask for a form (to be filled)... it will ask why the price has to be increased. If you want to increase the price, a thick form has to be submitted to KPDN,“ he also said.