Sg Bakap polls: Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chairman Abidin named as PN candidate

NIBONG TEBAL: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has announced Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chairman Abidin Ismail, 56, as its candidate for the July 6 Sungai Bakap state by-election.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man announced this at a PN function in Simpang Ampat here tonight.

Tuan Ibrahim is confident that Abidin can carry out his responsibility.

“We hope voters in Sungai Bakap will continue to retain the PN candidate in the coming by-election,” he said.

Also present were Bersatu vice-president Datuk Radzi Jidin; PAS vice-president Datuk Idris Ahmad; and Penang PAS commissioner Fauzi Yusof.

Tuan Ibrahim said the father-of-two Abidin, who is a Sungai Bakap local and works in the logistics field, was also an assistant to the incumbent, the late Nor Zamri Latiff.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 6 for the Sungai Bakap by-election with nominations slated for June 22. Early voting is on July 2.

The Sungai Bakap seat fell vacant following the death of Nor Zamri on May 24 due to a stomach inflammation.

In the previous state election, Nor Zamri, also the Nibong Tebal PAS chief, secured victory over PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros with a 1,563-vote majority.