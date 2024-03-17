Missing Siti Dhia found safe, says mother

KUALA LUMPUR: Siti Dhia Batrisyia Mohd Chairil Anuar (pix) who was reported missing since Tuesday (March 12), has been found safe while walking alone near the shop lot area in Sri Rampai, here, at 2.28 this morning.

Her mother Syarifah Rosfazila Syed Muhammad Fazili, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the matter.

She said that Siti Dhia Batrisyia, 12, was found by police officers from the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD), and she had been notified of the discovery by the Sri Rampai Rukun Tetangga patrol unit.

“My daughter has been surrendered to me, and we are now at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for her to undergo a health check,” she said.

Earlier she also shared the comforting news in the latest update on her Facebook account, at 6.45 am.

“Allahu Akbar (Allah is the Greatest). With all the prayers and help from everyone, my daughter Siti Dhia Batrisyia Mohd Chairil Anuar has been found safe. She was found walking alone at 2.28 am,” she shared in the update.

Syarifah Rosfazila also expressed her gratitude to everyone, including the IPD Dang Wangi police personnel, for their efforts to locate her daughter.

Bernama previously reported that Siti Dhia Batrisyia's mother believed that her daughter had left the house in Pudu, here, due to a disagreement.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said that so far, police have recorded statements from eight witnesses to help the investigation into the case.

“The case is being investigated according to the Police Inquiry Paper (KEP) of missing persons, and further investigation is underway,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Dellhan said that police received a report regarding the incident of a 12-year-old girl reported missing in the Jalan San Peng public housing area here, on March 14.

He added that the police had arranged for a special team to locate the girl upon receiving the report, and at 1 am this morning, the child was spotted around Taman Sri Rampai, here.

“Following the information, the police met with the Neighbourhood Watch Area personnel to get more information, and at the same time, the girl’s mother contacted the police to inform them that her daughter had been found by a member of the public while wandering alone.

“The police went to the location and found the child in good condition, and she did not suffer any injuries,” he said. -Bernama