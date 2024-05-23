Mistaken for deer, two men injured in shooting incident in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD: Two men were shot and injured while looking for herbs in an orchard in Kampung Gaur, here early yesterday, as they were mistaken for being a deer.

Kota Belud District Police chief Supt Shahrudin Mat Husain said police received information about the incident at 3.08 am from the Kota Belud Hospital’s Emergency Unit.

“The hospital informed us that two patients were receiving treatment for suspected gunshot wounds. Following the incident, the police arrested a 45-year-old man and seized a homemade ‘bakakuk’ shotgun along with a shell casing to help with the investigation.

“Further investigation revealed that when the two victims and the suspect entered the garden and later split up. The suspect, carrying the weapon, fired a shot at both victims, mistaking them for a deer,“ he said in a statement here today.

He added that as a result of the incident, both victims sustained injuries to their abdomen, thighs, and legs and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Further investigations will be conducted under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 read together with Section 37 of the same Act.

“If found guilty, the offender could face a seven-year prison sentence or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both,“ he said.

Shahrudin also advised the public not to store or possess firearms without a valid licence.