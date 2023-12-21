MMEA rescues six tourists stranded on Pulau Rawa due to bad weather

MERSING: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) helped rescue six tourists stranded on Pulau Rawa here this morning due to bad weather caused by the Northeast Monsoon.

Mersing Maritime Zone director Maritime Commander Suhaizan Saadin said a patrol team was instructed to head to the location after receiving a complaint from the island resort operator at about 7.45 am today.

He said they managed to transfer all the tourists, comprising two from France, two from Singapore and two locals aged between 35 and 60, to safety.

“Despite the heavy rain and rough sea conditions, the MMEA patrol boat managed to take the six stranded tourists to the Syahbandar Public Jetty in Mersing safely at 9.45 am,” he said in a statement today.

Suhaizan reminded the maritime community to always be on alert during the Northeast Monsoon season, especially the ongoing high tide phenomenon.

“In case of any emergencies, contact the MERS emergency line 999 or the Johor Maritime Operations Centre at 07-219 9404,“ he added. -Bernama