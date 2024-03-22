Model charged with murdering boyfriend, claims to have bipolar disorder

PETALING JAYA: A part-time model was charged with murdering a photographer at Telok Datok Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Langat today.

A. Tamilselvi, 26, a former medical student, was charged with the murder of V. Gawsigan, also 26, on the morning of March 11 at a residence on Jalan Flora 3D/6 in Telok Panglima Garang.

As the charge was read and explained, Tamilselvi nodded, indicating her understanding, as reported by New Straits Times.

However, no plea was recorded.

She was charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, an offence punishable by death upon conviction.

During the proceedings, her lawyer, Ethan Tan, requested that she be referred to a psychiatric hospital for a mental examination.

Tan told the court that Tamilselvi suffers from bipolar disorder, a condition that caused her to seem unable to fully comprehend the gravity of the situation about the alleged killing and could have played a role in the incident.

He also said Tamilselvi has a heart condition requiring a medical device to regulate her heartbeat, compounding her health issues.

Despite Tan’s arguments, Deputy Public Prosecutor Khadijah Amir Hamzah opposed Tan’s request , citing the lack of documentation provided by the defence to substantiate Tamilselvi’s claims of bipolar disorder and heart condition.

Magistrate Maslinda Selamat rejected the defence’s application for a psychiatric evaluation at this stage after hearing arguments from both sides.

The court ordered the defence to submit relevant documents related to Tamilselvi’s mental and physical health at the next mention date, scheduled April 25, before the application could be considered.

According to earlier reports, Gawsigan was fatally stabbed, with wounds found on his left wrist and left leg, believed to have been inflicted by a knife.

Tamilselvi was apprehended by police at the Cyberjaya Hospital shortly after the incident.