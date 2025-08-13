MCMC seeks public feedback on new spam regulation framework

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has started a two-week public consultation on a new regulatory framework for Unsolicited Commercial Electronic Messages (UCEM), commonly known as spam.

The move follows amendments to Section 233A of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which were gazetted in February 2025.

The proposed framework aims to strengthen consumer protection and encourage responsible digital marketing practices.

MCMC is developing subsidiary legislation to create a clear and enforceable structure to tackle the rising issue of spam messages.

Industry players, civil society groups, consumer associations, lawmakers, and the public are invited to share their feedback.

The consultation period runs from August 13 to August 27, 2025, with submissions closing at 5 pm on the final day.

“This initiative reflects the Commission’s commitment to a transparent, inclusive, consultative and evidence-based policymaking process,” MCMC said.

Interested parties can review the consultation document and submit feedback via the MCMC website. - Bernama