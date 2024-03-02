MOE has set up task force to coordinate streamlining of preschool education system - Fadhlina

NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has created a special task force to coordinate the streamlining of the preschool education system under the ministry to expedite education reforms.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry’s agenda was to ensure that the curriculum and other issues related to preschool such as learning methods and syllabus could be streamlined under the ministry.

We will inform from time to time the progress of what is happening and being achieved in the context of preschool education, which includes the expansion of preschool education which we will discuss in terms of the quality of preschool education,“ she told reporters here today.

Fadhlina, who is also Nibong Tebal MP, was met after officiating the closing ceremony of the Penang School Management Board Engagement Session and handover of the early schooling aid cheque for Penang here, today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil previously said the Cabinet on Jan 24 had decided to streamline the preschool education system nationwide to ensure a more comprehensive early childhood education.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said the ministry had completed the investigation into a bullying incident at Kolej Melayu Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) in September last year and left it to the authorities to proceed with further action.

In the incident on Sept 24, a Form Four student at the boarding school was injured and had to receive treatment at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital after he was alleged to have been attacked by four senior students.

The incident was revealed by the victim’s mother on social media, but MCKK’s Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG) expressed regret over the act of publicising claiming it had a significant impact and portrayed a negative image of the school involved. - Bernama