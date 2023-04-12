MOE provides counseling for disabled victims of molestation

GEORGE TOWN: The Education Ministry (MOE) is providing counseling to 14 disabled male students who were victims of molestation at a secondary school hostel in Kepala Batas, Seberang Perai recently, said Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying (pix).

“In addition to the counselors at the special needs secondary school, MOE is also providing counselors from outside to guide the victims.

“The victims are still in the hostel and they are being closely monitored. Let the police investigate the case. MOE will ensure the victims are well taken care of,“ she told reporters after an excellent students award ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan St. Xavier, here today.

Last Saturday, police detained a Form One student to facilitate investigations into a case involving the molestation of 14 disabled male students at a secondary school hostel in Kepala Batas.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie was reported as saying a disabled 13-year-old boy was detained following a police report from the school’s headmaster, and that all the victims between 13 and 14 had learning disabilities, visual and hearing impairments as well as autism.

Lim added that the MOE has directed several improvements to guidelines at all schools and hostels, including more frequent patrols by hostel wardens, to prevent such occurrences.

She said the school authority concerned has also been directed to prepare a detailed report on the incident and submit it soon to the MOE.

The detained Form One boy involved in the case has been suspended and is staying at home now, she said.

“We do not have a fixed timeframe for the suspension yet. We will wait for the police investigations, which will be announced later. For now, he is back home,“ she said. -Bernama