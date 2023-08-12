MOE to focus on strengthening existing policies next year - Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the main agendas of the Ministry of Education (MOE) next year is to strengthen every policy that has been introduced, said minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said this included the policies related to the strengthening and mastery of English language among school students as well as the 2027 School Curriculum.

“Next year for me is a more challenging year because we will strengthen many policies, for example, the strengthening of the English language will start next year after strengthening the Malay language this year.

“The most important is the series of roadshows on the future of Malaysian education in line with the 2027 School Curriculum framework. This is one of the important things that will happen next year and requires the hard work and high commitment of the MOE,“ she said.

Fadhlina spoke to reporters after a meet-and-greet session in conjunction with the MADANI Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

Earlier, Fadhlina in her speech said that next year is a very important year to continue to make changes, including in relation to reducing the burden of teachers.

“We also have a great desire to see education reform implemented in a more orderly manner and reveal better education concepts and policies, in line with several important guidelines that we have implemented this year.

“These guidelines include the management of cases of bullying, sexual harassment and some future guidelines that I think are important to show the MoE’s commitment to a safer and more caring school ecosystem for our children,“ she added.–Bernama