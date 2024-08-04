MOH: Covid-19 cases recorded in EW 14/2024 show significant drop

PUTRAJAYA: The number of Covid-19 cases dropped by 97.1 per cent to 493 cases in the 14th Epidemiological Week (EW 14/2024) from March 31-April 6 compared to 17,256 cases in EW 1/2024.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan (pix) said the number of Covid-19 fatality cases also showed a significant decrease from 32 cases in EW 1/2024 to one case in EW 14/2024, which is a 95.5 per cent drop.

“Since the Epidemiological Week 1 of 2024 (EW 1/2024), the number of Covid-19 cases reported has shown a significant drop,” he said in a statement today.

He said that, so far, the Omicron variant is still spreading in Malaysia, with its subvariants not causing severe infection among infected individuals.

“Although the Covid-19 situation is improving, the Covid-19 virus will continue to be with us and we must be wary in facing this threat. The Ministry of Health (MOH) will constantly monitor the latest Covid-19 situation at the global level and in Malaysia.

“The MOH has monitoring methods to assess Covid-19 situations since the early phase of the pandemic, which is known as the Heightened Alert System (HAS), which is still being used now,” he said.

In conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, Dr Muhammad Radzi advised the public to take care of their health and avoid infecting or spreading the disease to others when gathering in large groups in closed and crowded places.

The preventive and control measures that need to be practised is to wash your hands regularly with sanitisation.

In addition, he also encouraged the wearing of face masks, especially for those at a high risk of being infected, or individuals with symptoms, or when gathered in close or crowded places and to continue to adopt TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek) if symptomatic.

Meanwhile, he also advised the public to get sufficient rest before starting on their journey (to their hometowns) and to take a break at R&R (rest and service) areas to reduce their stress levels.