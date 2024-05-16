TO many, Pokemon cards are often seen as a child’s plaything.

If you’re of the many who believe so, you might be surprised to know that he most expensive Pokémon card is the Pikachu Illustrator, which sold for $5.275 (RM24,710,737.50) million in July 2021.

In fact, a Malaysian nurse residing in Singapore was sentenced to one year probation on May 14 after he plead guilty to stealing Pokemon cards in order to repay his debts.

According to the report by The Straits Times, the 23-year-old male stole two boxes of Pokemon cards worth more than S$480 (RM1,600).

The man had graduated from a polytechnic in April 2021, but his diploma was withheld as he owed the school around S$7,000 (RM24,397) in fees.

He resorted to settling his school fees by using his savings and taking up loans from friends.

The defence lawyers stated that the 23-year-old decided to commit theft so that he could use the proceeds of his crime to repay his friends.

His first theft was a box of Pokemon cards worth more than S$230 (RM732) in a video game store at Paya Lebar Square shopping mall at around 4.30pm on May 2, 2023.

His second theft was on May 9, 2023 when he stole a box of Pokemon cards worth S$270 (RM941) from a convenience store in Commonwealth Avenue.

He then sold the cards online and earned around S$1,000 (RM3,485).

As part of his punishment, he would have to stay indoors from 11pm to 6am every day and complete 40 hours of community service.

The man’s parents were also required to post a bond of S$5,000 (RM15,000) to guarantee his good behaviour.