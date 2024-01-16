MOH seeks allocations to resolve condensation issue in Sibu Hospital wards

SIBU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will try to obtain allocations to resolve the issue of condensation, which has damaged parts of the ceiling in several wards at the Sibu Hospital.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni (pix) said Sibu Hospital director Dr T. Nanthakumar has presented proposals and an application for an allocation of RM2 million to solve the problem.

“We take note and will try to obtain allocations for that purpose,” he told reporters after visiting the hospital today.

The damage to the ceiling in several wards went viral last year.

According to Dr Nanthakumar, three wards in the hospital had ceiling condensation problems.

“This condensation occurred after we upgraded the wards to become the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) when Covid-19 struck. Temperatures at the IDU had to be kept at between 17 and 18 degrees Celcius and this then caused the condensation in the wards below,” said Dr Nanthakumar.

He said renovations would have to be carried out in the wards involved, in addition to changing the hospital’s cold water pipes, which are about 30 years old, as a solution.

Meanwhile, Lukanisman said a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine contributed by the Sarawak Heart Foundation would be placed in the Radiology Department of the Sibu Hospital after the government approved the department’s RM3 million upgrading project.

He said the cost was for the maintenance of the machine, upgrading of space for the installation of the machine, wiring and installation of information and communications technology (ICT) and software.

Lukanisman, who also visited the Selangau Health Clinic earlier, said a dialysis centre costing RM1 million has been opened at the clinic.

He added that this would ease the burden of patients in the district as they would not need to travel far to Sibu for dialysis treatment. -Bernama